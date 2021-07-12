UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Rating Increased to Buy at BNP Paribas

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

UCBJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UCB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of UCB stock remained flat at $$106.50 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.56. UCB has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.87.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

