Sow Good Inc. (NYSE:SOWG) CFO Brad Burke Purchases 5,882 Shares

Sow Good Inc. (NYSE:SOWG) CFO Brad Burke acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $24,998.50.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc engages in the production of the nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry in the United States. It also sells freeze dried snacks and smoothies online. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Sow Good Inc in January 2021. Sow Good Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

