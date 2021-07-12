Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Hold”

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.03% from the company’s current price.

WZZAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Wizz Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WZZAF remained flat at $$64.50 during midday trading on Monday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.