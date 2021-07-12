Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 3.54% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $349,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.77.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.04. 5,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

