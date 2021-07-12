Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,739 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $302,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,402. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BJ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

