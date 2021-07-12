DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433,652 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.59% of DocuSign worth $231,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,835 shares of company stock worth $17,154,896. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.90. 53,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,920. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.67, a P/E/G ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $293.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

