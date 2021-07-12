Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 3.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $6,280,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $375.56. 54,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

