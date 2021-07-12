Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEGGF. UBS Group upgraded Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MEGGF stock remained flat at $$6.40 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

