Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.64. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.82 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

