eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,901 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.