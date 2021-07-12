Credit Agricole S A Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 85,060 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for about 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.11% of LKQ worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $51.28. 28,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,365. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.