Credit Agricole S A Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,329 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.58.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 39,046 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,305 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PANW traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $389.07. 16,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,781. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

