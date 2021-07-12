Suvretta Capital Management LLC Raises Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 210.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 650,992 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 3.95% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $24,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,505,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,756,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 973,261 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 258,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of KALV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $284,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,128.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,677. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

