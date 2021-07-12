Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) is Credit Agricole S A’s 4th Largest Position

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,260 shares during the quarter. Logitech International comprises approximately 2.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.54% of Logitech International worth $94,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after acquiring an additional 482,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 357.9% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,240. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.60. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

