Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,618 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after acquiring an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,870,000 after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.81. 1,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

PB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

