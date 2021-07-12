Cowbird Capital LP Makes New $6.09 Million Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 606,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,000. Reinvent Technology Partners Y comprises approximately 2.7% of Cowbird Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RTPYU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.06. 1,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

