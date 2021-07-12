ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASMIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ASMIY stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.51. ASM International has a 52 week low of $134.88 and a 52 week high of $341.90. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $474.96 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

