Sether (SETH) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,556.00

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. Sether has a market cap of $668,834.79 and approximately $3,556.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sether has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00053378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.08 or 0.00908160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

