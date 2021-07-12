AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $56.06. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
