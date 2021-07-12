AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $56.06. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 31.09%. Equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

