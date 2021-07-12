Tachyon Protocol (IPX) 1-Day Volume Tops $154,507.00

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $154,507.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000996 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.00277032 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars.

