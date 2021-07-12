DOGGY (DOGGY) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $18.33 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00045203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00115669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00162225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,330.54 or 1.00204916 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.79 or 0.00973436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002877 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,082,141,697 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

