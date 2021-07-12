Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $120.93. 5,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.56. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.64 and a 52-week high of $121.53.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.