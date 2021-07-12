TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Position Raised by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.29% of TPI Composites worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 390,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after acquiring an additional 380,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 255,147 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.23. 8,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,667. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

