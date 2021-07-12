FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

FGNA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,545. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,679,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

