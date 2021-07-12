Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Shares of Molecular Partners stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,988. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.