Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) General Counsel Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $139,950.00.

NYSE HCAT traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $58.30. 6,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

