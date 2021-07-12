Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,381 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $162,364.17.

NYSE NTRA traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $119.90. 10,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Get Natera alerts:

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.