Kyle Stevenson Sells 11,000 Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$15,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,812,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,573,468.84.

Shares of ML stock traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.34. 137,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,810. The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 55.38 and a quick ratio of 54.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.90. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.20 and a 1-year high of C$5.25.

About Millennial Lithium

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

