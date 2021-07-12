Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$67,236.05 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$67,236.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,533,384 shares in the company, valued at C$56,778,242.74.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Matters alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$49,171.50.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$52,908.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$53,974.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$53,974.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$53,807.10.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$53,807.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.89, for a total value of C$53,658.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total value of C$53,379.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total value of C$53,058.60.

On Monday, June 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$52,824.90.

REAL stock traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.22. 25,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,191. Real Matters Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on REAL. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.90.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.