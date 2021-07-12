Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 378 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.89. The stock had a trading volume of 85,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $450.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

