Islet Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

Islet Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) by 122.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGNR. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DGNR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,501. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows.

