Islet Management LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Islet Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Outfront Media worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 12.8% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after acquiring an additional 463,619 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,112 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 43.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 649,510 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OUT traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $24.28. 10,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.89. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OUT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

