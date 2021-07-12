Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.08 ($78.91).

1COV stock traded up €1.94 ($2.28) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €56.14 ($66.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12 month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €55.81.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

