Islet Management LP Acquires Shares of 850,000 Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,000. Islet Management LP owned 0.38% of Cricut at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $594,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,028,798 shares of company stock worth $32,938,632 and sold 118,301 shares worth $2,366,020.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of CRCT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

