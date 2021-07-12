Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New $15.99 Million Investment in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 333,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,992,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $2,396,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $63,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.95. 7,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.91. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

