Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,222 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Momo were worth $20,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,459,000 after buying an additional 222,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,523,000 after buying an additional 53,603 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Momo by 25.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 467,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,610,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Momo by 53.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,160,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 403,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

MOMO traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 114,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,921. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.