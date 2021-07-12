Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Sempra Energy worth $3,505,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,145. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

