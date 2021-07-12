Walleye Capital LLC Buys 18,580 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for approximately 0.6% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.39. 10,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,447. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

