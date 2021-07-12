Zacks: Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. Moody’s posted earnings of $2.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $12.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

MCO stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.08. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $377.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

