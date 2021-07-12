NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 398,622 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 398,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,589,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $56.82. 11,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,579. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

