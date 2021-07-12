NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $19.34 Million Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 267,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,336,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 572,994 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,864,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $11,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.97. 1,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,138. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

