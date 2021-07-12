Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,163 shares during the quarter. Wayfair comprises about 1.5% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $110,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on W. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.18.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,958,802.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,107. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.51. 24,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.80 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.