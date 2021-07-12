Samlyn Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216,112 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises approximately 1.3% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $94,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after buying an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,987. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,912. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

