Samlyn Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 468,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,915 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $28,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Axonics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,450,000 after purchasing an additional 64,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axonics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after acquiring an additional 536,615 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Axonics by 24.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,217,000 after acquiring an additional 287,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Axonics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,280,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,052. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,076,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $1,333,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,271.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

