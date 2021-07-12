Samlyn Capital LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 77,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in BlackRock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $910.23.

NYSE:BLK traded up $14.88 on Monday, reaching $916.19. 8,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $902.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $868.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

