Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,887,285 Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,887,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,364,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 2.11% of Ajax I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I in the first quarter worth about $22,213,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ajax I in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,734,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,395,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Ajax I in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Ajax I in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,516,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJAX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Ajax I has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

