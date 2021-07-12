CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 0.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,648 shares of company stock valued at $36,267,352. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $592.06. 2,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.26 and a 1 year high of $592.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $549.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

