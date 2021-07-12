Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Target Price at $30.86

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $116,121.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 130,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $2,861,844.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,536,834. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $13,202,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,473,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,260,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,116. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $433.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

