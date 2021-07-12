Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,500 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00.

NYSE TSLA traded up $23.11 on Monday, reaching $680.06. 464,184 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.