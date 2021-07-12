CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Bought by Stamina Capital Management LP

Stamina Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. CarParts.com comprises about 2.5% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 281,915 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 616,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,219.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 492,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,144.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

PRTS traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,445. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $918.10 million, a PE ratio of -268.00 and a beta of 2.72. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

